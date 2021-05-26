Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 13,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,512,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Specifically, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,594,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,336,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,744. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. Analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

