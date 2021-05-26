Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives $60.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRAX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,976. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $730.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

