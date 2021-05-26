Polyient Games Governance Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,499.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $120.71 or 0.00312839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $1,499.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00017880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00964556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.85 or 0.09922962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

PGT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

