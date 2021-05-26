POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Trading 2% Higher

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF)’s stock price traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.90. 24,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 287,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.71.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

