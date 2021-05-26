PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $365.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

