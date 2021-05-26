PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

PlayAGS stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $364.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.54. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.21.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.