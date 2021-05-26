Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 463,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,252,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of $308.73 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

