Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 463,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,252,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of $308.73 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.01.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
