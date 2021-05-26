Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Buys $3,300,000.00 in Stock

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou bought 1,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,942,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PLAG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,013. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Planet Green during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Green in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Green during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

