Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

