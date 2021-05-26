Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.18.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

