Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang Sells 2,856 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,492 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $653,429.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $798,949.23.

On Monday, March 1st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,062.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 202,858 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,492,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.