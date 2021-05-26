Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Increased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after buying an additional 279,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

