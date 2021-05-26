PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSE:PMX opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

