Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0003 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $35,494.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

