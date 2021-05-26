Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGENY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pigeon in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pigeon in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

