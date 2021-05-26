Pieris Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,401 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 17,164% compared to the average daily volume of 95 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,183 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $238.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

