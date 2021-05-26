Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after buying an additional 869,508 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,240,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 498,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.