Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after buying an additional 869,508 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,240,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 498,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

