PieDAO DEFI++ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $145.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $145.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for $4.62 or 0.00011922 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002600 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00060854 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.00353071 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00188418 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004157 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00845846 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032721 BTC.
About PieDAO DEFI++
Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++
