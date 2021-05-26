PieDAO DEFI++ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $145.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $145.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for $4.62 or 0.00011922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.00353071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00188418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00845846 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032721 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

