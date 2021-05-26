Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches Market Cap of $15.24 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.82 or 0.00028051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00076705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00017935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.93 or 0.00941095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.96 or 0.09708341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00090893 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,416,794 coins and its circulating supply is 1,409,102 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

