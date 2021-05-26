Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.10 million.Photronics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 31,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,029 shares of company stock valued at $745,525 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

