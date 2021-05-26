Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin Sells 35,875 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $834.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

