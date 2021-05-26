Photon Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Photon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Photon has a total market capitalization of $225,859.90 and $8.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Photon has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,333.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.86 or 0.07166633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $744.76 or 0.01893461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.25 or 0.00481145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00202945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.69 or 0.00650052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.00453846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00387073 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,758,948,351 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.