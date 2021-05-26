Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,545 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,279. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.79 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,459 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.