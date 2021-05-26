Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,020,570 Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,020,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 1,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,563. Arko Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

