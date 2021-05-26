Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of Elbit Systems worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 108,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 278.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at $7,634,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 21.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 194.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,691. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.81 and its 200-day moving average is $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.10%. Analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.