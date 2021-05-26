Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,396 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.20. 43,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

