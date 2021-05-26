Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0403 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $5,826.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00059352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00376559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00183731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.67 or 0.00869887 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033468 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

