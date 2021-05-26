Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.0% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 62.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 47,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 66,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 20,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. 419,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,304,400. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

