Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 268 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geier Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. 71,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

