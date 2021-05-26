Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $28.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,438.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,481. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,321.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,007.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

