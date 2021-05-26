Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.59. 1,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,105. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $204.20 and a 12 month high of $269.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.29.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

