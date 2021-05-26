Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 116,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.