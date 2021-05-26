Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned approximately 3.70% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOTJ traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 16,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

