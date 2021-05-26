PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.82 and its 200 day moving average is $141.37. The company has a market cap of $204.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

