Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $352,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock remained flat at $$82.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 21,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

