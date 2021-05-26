Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,809. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

AFL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

