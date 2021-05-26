Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

