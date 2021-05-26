Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 9.1%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.14 and last traded at $108.50. 588,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,253,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Insiders have sold a total of 703,501 shares of company stock valued at $75,964,502 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.