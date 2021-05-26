Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 142.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 167,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 98,562 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $1,308,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 189.5% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 38,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 703,501 shares of company stock worth $75,964,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $122.89. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

