Peercoin (PPC) Trading 41.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $43.49 million and approximately $186,658.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004222 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,954,097 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.