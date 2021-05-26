Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Gregory Martin Smith Sells 1,698 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Martin Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $110,973.24.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 270,247 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,745,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 128,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

