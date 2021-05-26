PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.13 million.

PaySign stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,797. The firm has a market cap of $163.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. PaySign has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $10.98.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.13.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.