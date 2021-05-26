PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.03. 186,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,319. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $306.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average is $243.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,375,810 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

