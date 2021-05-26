PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

NYSE RE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,935. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $192.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

