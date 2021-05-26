PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,562. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.72, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

