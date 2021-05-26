PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Square stock traded up $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,562. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.72, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.