PAX Financial Group LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.20. 30,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.42.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

