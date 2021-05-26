PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 612 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.00. 7,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.90. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.05.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

