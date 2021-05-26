Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 15th

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 5,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $180.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,329,258 shares of company stock worth $19,214,676. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.