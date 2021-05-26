Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PANL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $8,514,709.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,329,258 shares of company stock worth $19,214,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

