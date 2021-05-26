Pancake Bunny 24-Hour Volume Reaches $183.14 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $24.76 or 0.00064572 BTC on major exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $12.63 million and $183.14 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 83.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00078594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00966704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.97 or 0.09700668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00091664 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

